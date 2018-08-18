Kofi Annan, former UN secretary-general, dies at age 80

Kofi Annan was chairman, Kofi Annan Foundation. Photo: Bloomberg

New York: Former United Nations secretary-general and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan has died Saturday after a short illness at the age of 80, his foundation announced.

“It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness,” the foundation said in a statement.

Annan was the first black African secretary-general of the United Nations. He spent virtually his entire career as an administrator in the United Nations. He served two terms as secretary-general from 1 January 1997 to 13 December 2006, capped nearly mid-way when he and the UN were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001.

After stepping down from the United Nations, Annan continued his humanitarian efforts as chairman, Kofi Annan Foundation and chairman, The Elders, the group founded by Nelson Mandela.

Kofi Annan is married to Nane and has three children.