Dear PM,— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 18, 2018
Please declare #Kerala floods a National Disaster without any delay. The lives, livelihood and future of millions of our people is at stake.
Kerala Floods LIVE: PM announces Rs 500 crore aid, Rahul Gandhi asks PM to declare national disaster
Live updates on Kerala floods that have so far killed 324 people in this monsoon season and displaced over 300,000 across the state
Highlights
- 1.07 pm ISTRahul Gandhi urges PM to declare Kerala floods a national disaster
- 12.55 pm ISTCentral govt will provide all possible assistance to Kerala: PM Modi
- 12.50 pm ISTGulf countries comes out to help flood-hit Kerala
- 12.35 pm ISTUN chief express sadness over Kerala flood situation
- 12.20 pm ISTFlood-affected villagers to get houses on priority
- 12.15 pm ISTPM Modi assesses damages caused by floods, assures support to Kerala
- 12.00 pm ISTOdisha urges Kerala to assist stranded Odia labourers
- 11.48 am ISTKerala suffered a loss of ₹19,512 crore as per initial assessment, CM Vijayan tells Modi
- 11.30 am ISTKerala asks for more helicopters as airlifting only option in remote areas
- 11.06 am ISTPM Modi conducts an aerial survey of flood affected areas
- 11.00 am ISTDownpour continues in several parts of Kerala
- 10.35 am ISTPM Modi announces interim relief of Rs 500 crore
- 10.26 am ISTKerala is part of our success story in the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed of UAE
- 10.15 am ISTKerala need more help from the Center and other states: Congress leader PC Chacko
- 9.50 am ISTPM Modi chairs meeting in Kochi with CM Pinarayi Vijayan, other officials
- 9.45 am ISTIndian Air Force carrying out rescue operations
- 9.42 am ISTWater, vector-borne disease outbreak looms over Kerala
- 9.28 am ISTPM Modi’s aerial survey of flood-affected Kochi suspended due to bad weather
- 9.20 am ISTUAE to form committee to help flood-hit Kerala
- 9.13 am ISTPM Modi arrives in Kochi to survey the flood affected areas
- 9.10 am ISTPM Modi to announce mega relief package for Kerala
- Kerala has been battered by the worst floods this year, with different parts of the state remaining marooned and supply of essential items, including oxygen supplies in hospitals, cut off. The floods in August alone have claimed 164 lives but the death toll since the arrival of monsoon rains in May stands at 324. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kerala on Thursday evening. He will review the status of relief and rescue operations today. More than 10,000 kilometers of national and state highways and a substantially larger part of panchayat roads are damaged while train services remained disrupted and the international airport at Kochi shut down till 26 August. The official estimate of the number of people displaced, 315,000, is much lower than independent estimates. These people are in relief camps, said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
- 1.07 pm IST Rahul Gandhi urges PM to declare Kerala floods a national disasterCongress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday had urged party cadre in flood-hit Kerala to mobilise resources for helping the people of the state, while displaying the core Congress values of service and love.
- 12.55 pm IST Central govt will provide all possible assistance to Kerala: PM ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Central government ensures that the benefits under various social security schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and MGNREGA reach to the flood-affected of Kerala on priority basis. “Centre is providing all possible assistance to Kerala. This includes financial assistance, providing food grains and medicines. We have asked the NHAI, NTPC, PGCIL to render all possible assistance and cater to basic infrastructure needs in the wake of the floods,” tweeted Modi.
I salute the people of Kerala for their fighting spirit. I compliment the authorities for their efforts in this adverse situation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2018
I would also like to appreciate the wide support and solidarity from people across India towards Kerala during this unprecedented situation.
- 12.50 pm IST Gulf countries comes out to help flood-hit KeralaAt the hour of crisis, Gulf countries have united to help flood-hit Keralites. Kerala forms a major core of the labour force in West Asian countries, thanks to a more than 50-year old migration history, one of the oldest and longest migration pattern in India.Sharjah ruler Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi has donated Rs 4 crore to help Kerala on Saturday. United Arab Emirates have also promised a significant help, as per a senior state government official, requesting anonymity. Hundreds of Malayalee associations in the Gulf countries, from church prayer groups to arts and cultural outfits, have also united to raise funds. Easily Rs 100 crore is expected, said the official.The people of Kerala have always been and are still part of our success story in the UAE. We have a special responsibility to help and support those affected, especially during this holy and blessed days,” UAE president Shiekh Muhammad said on Twitter on Friday night.The News Minute reported that President of UAE Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the formation of an emergency committee, headed by Sheikh Mohammed, to look into providing relief assistance to people affected by floods in Kerala.About 10% of Kerala’s population of over 30 million does not live in the state. Every third house in Kerala has a man working in the Gulf, which could mean Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman or Bahrain. Every year, they send home more than Rs 1 trillion, according to data from banks in the state. In other words, their remittances form almost a third of Kerala’s net state domestic product of about Rs 3 trillion, according to the state’s latest economic review. Nidheesh MK/Mint
- 12.35 pm IST UN chief express sadness over Kerala flood situationUN chief Antonio Guterres has expressed sadness over the flooding and extensive damage and displacement caused in rain-battered Kerala. “Our humanitarian colleagues as well as the country team in India have been following the recent floods very closely. The United Nations is of course saddened by the loss of life, destruction and displacement caused by floods in India,” Stephane Dujarric, the UN secretary-general’s spokesperson, told reporters on Friday.When asked if the UN was asked for help in India in the Kerala floods, he said the world body has not received any direct request from the Indian Government for aid. “As you know, India has quite a well-operated machinery to deal with natural disasters but of course our country team — I was in touch with our Resident Coordinator today — they’re following closely and they’re in touch with partners on the ground,” he said. PTI
- 12.15 pm IST PM Modi assesses damages caused by floods, assures support to Kerala
PM @narendramodi in an aerial survey, assessing the damages caused by floods in some of the affected areas of Kerala. The Prime Minister assures his support to the State Government in all its endeavours to meet the challenges of the unprecedented situation. #Keralafloods pic.twitter.com/SJj36FmG5D— PIB India (@PIB_India) August 18, 2018
- 12.00 pm IST Odisha urges Kerala to assist stranded Odia labourersIn the wake of a distress call by some Odia people in flood-hit Kerala, the Odisha government has requested the southern state to provide assistance to 130 labourers from the state in Odapally, reported PTI, citing official sources. The Odisha government’s request followed an alert from one Anil Sethi who informed that about 130 labourers from Odisha, who have taken shelter in a house at Aluva Munnar Road, Odapally, near Asha Munnar Post Office, were not able to get food and drinking water.“I would, therefore, request you to kindly make necessary arrangement for providing support in terms of food, drinking water and other necessities to the flood affected people from Odisha.” the state’s Special Relief Commissioner B. P. Sethi said in a letter to P. H. Kurian, additional chief secretary, disaster management, Kerala, on Friday.The Odisha government also set up helplines in the special relief commissioner’s office here to help the people in distress. Any person from Odisha who has been affected may call up through the helpline numbers 1070 (toll free) and 0674-2534177, an official release said.When contacted over phone, Anil Sethi told PTI, “We are virtually starving and even not in possession of a drop of water to drink. Therefore, we appeal both the governments of Odisha and Kerala to make arrangement for our survival.”The Odisha government has already announced a financial assistance of Rs five crore for flood-ravaged Kerala. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also talked to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan over phone about the situation. Patnaik also offered other kind of support required to tackle the calamity, as Odisha has expertise in dealing with disasters like flood and cyclone. PTI
- 11.48 am IST Kerala suffered a loss of ₹19,512 crore as per initial assessment, CM Vijayan tells ModiCM Pinarayi Vijayan informed Prime Minister in a meeting today that the state has suffered a loss of Rs 19,515 crore as per initial assessment. The prime minister has announced an interim relief fund of Rs 500 crore to the flood-hit state. CM Vijayan tweeted that the state has requested an immediate assistance of Rs 200 crore.
In a meeting convened to assess the flood situation in the State, CM Pinarayi Vijayan informed Hon"ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the State has suffered a loss of ₹19,512 crore as per initial assessment. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/f6SSmzjfj7— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 18, 2018
- 11.30 am IST Kerala asks for more helicopters as airlifting only option in remote areasSince airlifting is the only option in some remote areas, where people are marooned since the past four days, the state government has sought more helicopters for airlifting them, chief minister said. Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian pleaded for more help and said thousands of people were stranded in houses without food and water, if immediate steps are not taken to evacuate them, their life will be in danger.“For the past five days people are without food in many places. We urgently need food, medicines, water. People need to be airlifted urgently. Evacuation by Army, Navy and Air Force are urgently needed,” Cherian told a television channel this morning.Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said the government machinery has to be properly coordinated to ensure all the needy get help.As per information from the control room of the State Disaster Management, since 8 August, 194 persons have lost their lives so far and 36 are missing. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps. The maximum deaths have been reported from Thrissur (42), Idukki (37) and Malappuram (35). PTI
- 11.06 am IST PM Modi conducts an aerial survey of flood affected areasPrime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of flood affected areas in Kerala after announcing an interim relief fund of Rs 500 core. Moreover, Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh per person to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured from the prime minister’s National Relief Funds, reported ANI.
#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts an aerial survey of flood affected areas. PM has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh per person to the next kin of the deceased and Rs.50,000 to those seriously injured, from PM"s National Relief Funds (PMNRF). #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/T6FYNVLmMu— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2018
- 11.00 am IST Downpour continues in several parts of KeralaRains have been lashing several parts of the state since this morning is causing concern as it could hamper the rescue and relief operations. Chengannur in Pathnamthitta, Chalakudy in Thrissur and various parts of Ernakulam district are among the worst hit where rescue efforts are likely to be concentrated today. According to the latest weather report, heavy rains accompanied with gusty wind speed reaching 60 kmph is expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts. The state is facing its worst flood in 100 years with 80 dams opened and all rivers in state. PTI
- 10.35 am IST PM Modi announces interim relief of Rs 500 crorePrime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a relief fund of Rs 500 crore to the flood-hit Kerala. The prime minister arrived in Kochi today morning and held a meeting with CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister KJ Alphons and other officials. PM Modi was expected to take an aerial survey of the flood-affected Kochi areas, but the event was suspended due to heavy rains. Hindustan Times
- 10.26 am IST Kerala is part of our success story in the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed of UAE
The people of Kerala have always been and are still part of our success story in the UAE. We have a special responsibility to help and support those affected, especially during this holy and blessed days pic.twitter.com/ZGom5A6WRy— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 17, 2018
- 10.15 am IST Kerala need more help from the Center and other states: Congress leader PC ChackoKerala need more help from the Center and other states, Congress leader PC Chacko told ANI. “Thousands and thousands are marooned and facing a very severe, critical situation, and more emergency evacuation operation is needed. What is being done is appreciable but we need more help from the Centre and other states. Kerala is in distress,” Chacko said to ANI.
- 9.50 am IST PM Modi chairs meeting in Kochi with CM Pinarayi Vijayan, other officials
Media reports of PM Narendra Modi"s aerial survey being cancelled not yet confirmed, PM currently chairing a meeting in Kochi with CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister KJ Alphons and other officials #Keralafloods pic.twitter.com/f0sR8LGMFZ— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2018
- 9.45 am IST Indian Air Force carrying out rescue operations
#OpKaruna#KeralaFloodRelief— PRO Defence Trivandrum (@DefencePROTvm) August 17, 2018
Garud Commando of @IAF_MCC carrying out rescue operations by winching the survivor from the roof top and evacuating in Mi17V5 helicopter to rescue camps.@SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/EtYkQeiVxh
- 9.42 am IST Water, vector-borne disease outbreak looms over KeralaFlood-affected Kerala, which is already grappling with vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya, now also faces the threat of water-borne illnesses, with public health experts warning of an outbreak of cholera, typhoid, hepatitis and leptospirosis. The state has already recorded 846 cases of dengue fever, 191,945 cases of acute diarrhoeal disease (ADD), 518 cases of malaria, 34 cases of chikungunya and 225 cases of leptospirosis, according to the directorate of health services (DHS), Kerala. The numbers are expected to rise further with flood waters accumulating everywhere, according to doctors. Read more
- 9.28 am IST PM Modi’s aerial survey of flood-affected Kochi suspended due to bad weatherPrime Minister Narendra Modi had to suspend an aerial survey of flooded Kochi on Saturday due to heavy rain. His helicopter was called back minutes after it took off to assess the situation in the state where over 200 people have died in landslides and floods triggered by torrential rain since 8 August. Modi had reached Kochi from Thiruvananthapuram this morning. HT
- 9.13 am IST PM Modi arrives in Kochi to survey the flood affected areasPM Modi arrives in Kochi to survey the flood affected areas
PM @narendramodi being received by dignitaries as he arrives in Kochi to survey the flood affected areas. pic.twitter.com/GDRynALrPD— PIB India (@PIB_India) August 18, 2018
- 9.10 am IST PM Modi to announce mega relief package for KeralaPrime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Kerala last night, is expected to announce a major relief package for flood-affected Kerala after consulting the state administration and making an aerial assessment of the floods, a government official said. The prime minister landed at Thiruvananthapuram late last night and was received by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons.With inputs from agencies