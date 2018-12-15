Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns
The announcement came shortly after the Supreme Court banned Rajapakse and his government from exercising the powers of the office they claimed since October
Colombo, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka’s disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Saturday, saying he wants to end political impasse. “To ensure stability of the nation, former president ...(Rajapakse) has decided to resign from the premiership tomorrow after an address to the nation,” his legislator son Namal said.
The announcement came shortly after the Supreme Court banned Rajapakse, 73, and his purported government from exercising the powers of the office they claimed since October.
A day earlier, the Supreme Court opened the way for potential impeachment proceedings against President Maithripala Sirisena ruling that he broke the law by dissolving parliament last month.
Credit rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor’s downgraded Sri Lanka on Tuesday, citing refinancing risks and an uncertain policy outlook, after President Maithripala Sirisena’s sacking of his prime minister in October triggered a political crisis.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed
