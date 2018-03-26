Mumbai records second highest March temperature in a decade

The next few days are likely to be hot in Mumbai, with temperatures likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. Photo: HT

Mumbai: The city recorded the second highest temperature in March in a decade on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The mercury on Sunday soared to 41 degrees Celsius, IMD director Shubhangi Bhute told PTI on Monday.

This made Sunday the second hottest day in March this decade, getting within a touching distance of 41.3 degrees Celsius recorded on 17 March 2011. The highest ever temperature recorded this month in Mumbai was on 28 March 1956 when the mercury reached 41.7 degrees C, Bhute said.

The next few days are likely to be hot in Mumbai, with the temperatures likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. “A low-level inversion led to a spike in temperatures. The easterly winds don’t let the sea breeze effect to set in, which is why the temperatures rise,” the official said.