We have no role in selection of Reliance Defence for Rafale deal: Govt
French journal Mediapart had quoted ex-president Francois Hollande as saying Dassault was given no choice but to partner Reliance Group
New Delhi: A day after former French President Francois Hollande claimed Reliance Defence was chosen as the Indian partner for the Rafale deal at the behest of New Delhi, the government on Saturday said it had “no role” in the selection.
The Defence Ministry said “unnecessary controversies” were being sought to be created following media reports regarding a statement purportedly made by Hollande concerning the selection of Reliance Defence as the offset partner by Dassault Aviation, the manufacturers of Rafale aircraft.
“The government had stated earlier and again reiterates that it had no role in the selection of Reliance Defence as the offset partner,” the ministry said.
Also read: Dassault Aviation says partnership with Reliance Group for Rafale was its own choice
The ministry’s statement came a day after French publication Mediapart quoted Hollande as saying that the Indian government proposed Reliance Defence as the partner for French aerospace giant in the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale deal and France did not have a choice.
Also read: Rafale deal: French govt says not involved in choice of Indian partners
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Reliance Group companies have sued HT Media Ltd, Mint’s publisher, and nine others in the Bombay high court over a 2 October 2014 front-page story that they have disputed. HT Media is contesting the case.
More From Politics »
- Rahul asks Modi to reply to Hollande’s claim on Rafale
- Rafale deal: French govt says not involved in choice of Indian partners
- India ‘arrogant’ for cancelling rare meeting: Imran Khan
- PM Modi inaugurates Odisha’s second airport at Jharsuguda
- PM Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat scheme from Jharkhand tomorrow. See details
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Jack Ma prefers to die on the beach than at a work table in Alibaba
- We have no role in selection of Reliance Defence for Rafale deal: Govt
- Rahul asks Modi to reply to Hollande’s claim on Rafale
- Rafale deal: French govt says not involved in choice of Indian partners
- India ‘arrogant’ for cancelling rare meeting: Imran Khan
Mark to Market »
- India’s renewable energy sector hits a milestone but loses speed
- All eyes now on share swap ratio in this mega bank merger
- Jet Privilege can actually get higher valuation than Jet Airways
- Profitability of cement firms to take a hit due to weak prices, high costs
- Pidilite’s shares hold their ground despite weak rupee and rising crude