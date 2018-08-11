Turkey says US sanctions pressure will only harm ties, wants dialogue
Turkey added that they would continue to retaliate as necessary against US tariffs
Last Published: Sat, Aug 11 2018. 12 01 AM IST
Ankara: Turkey on Friday warned the United States that sanctions and pressure would only serve to harm ties between the two NATO allies, adding Ankara would continue to retaliate as necessary against US tariffs.
Foreign ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy also said in a statement that Turkey wanted issues to be solved through diplomacy, dialogue, good intentions and bilateral understanding.
His comments came after US President Donald Trump intensified the dispute with Ankara by imposing higher tariffs on metal imports, deepening turmoil in Turkish financial markets.
