Karnataka: Deferred Jayanagar assembly election sees 55% voter turnout

Sitting MLA B.N. Vijaykumar of the BJP died during the Karnataka election campaign.

Bengaluru: There was 55% polling till 5pm on Monday at Jayanagar assembly constituency in Bengaluru, considered a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bastion, according to data provided by the state election authorities.

This included total 56,865 male voters and 54,824 female voters taking the total votes to 111,689, according to the chief electoral officer of Karnataka.

Polling in Jayanagar, scheduled to be held along with other constituencies in the rest of the state on 12 May, was countermanded because of the death of BJP candidate B.N. Vijaykumar while on the campaign trail. Vijaykumar, the sitting legislator, had held the seat for two consecutive terms.

The other candidates in the constituency include Soumya Reddy of the Congress, daughter of senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy, and Kalegowda of the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S). However, the JD(S) pulled out its candidate and decided to support the Soumya Reddy as the two parties have a coalition government in the state.

The BJP and Congress are fighting hard to get hold of this constituency as it would add to its numbers in the assembly. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 104 seats, while the Congress got 78 and the JD(S)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) combine got 38 seats. The Congress later successfully bagged the Rajarajeshwari Nagar election with its candidate Munirathna beating the BJP candidate and taking the Congress tally to 79. The BJP unsuccessfully tried to get the support of at least eight other legislators to take it over the halfway mark. However, JD(S) and Congress got the required numbers and have formed the government under the leadership of H.D. Kumaraswamy.

The BJP, despite failing to forming the government in Karnataka, continues to pursue power in the state as it would be closer to achieving its ‘Congress mukt Bharat’ agenda as well as help the national party enter Tamil Nadu and Kerala where it has little or no presence at all. The Congress on the other hand is looking to retain Karnataka, one of the last few that it still controls ahead of the 2019 election.