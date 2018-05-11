Karnataka Elections 2018: The key numbers to know ahead of voting day

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah during a roadshow ahead of Karnataka elections, in Chamundeshwari on Thursday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: After a high-voltage campaign that ended Thursday evening, Karnataka is set to vote on Saturday in a high stakes election between the challenger, the B.S. Yeddyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the incumbent, chief minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress, which is trying to save its last fort in southern India and one of the few states where the grand old party is in power.

Expectedly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP election campaign along with party president Amit Shah and others like Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. He was joined by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on the campaign trail. Former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal Secular, or JDS, is the third party in the poll fray with his son H.D. Kumaraswamy leading the party’s campaign.

Here are a set of key numbers to understand what’s at stake in Karnataka Elections 2018:

■ 224: The number of assembly constituencies at stake in Karnataka elections. Polling will be held in 223 constituencies of as election has been countermanded in Jayanagara following the death of BJP candidate and sitting MLA B. N. Vijaykumar.

■51: The number of reserved seats at stake out of the total 224 in Karnataka elections. Thirty-six seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes, while 15 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

■ 113: The number of seats required for a party or a coalition to form the government.

■ 49,682,357: The total number of electors as per final electoral rolls released by the Karnataka Election Commission.

■ 25,178,359: The number of male voters in Karnataka.

■ 24,471,532: The number of female voters in Karnataka.

■ 1,542,000: The number of young voters, according to www.karnataka.com.

■ 4,552: The number of transgender voters or others in electoral rolls prepared by the state election commission.

■ 3,374: The number of candidates contesting.

■ 259: The number of female candidates contesting Karnataka elections.

■ 3,115: The number of male candidates contesting Karnataka elections.

■ 56,696: The number of polling stations in 2018, compared to 52,034 in 2013 Karnataka elections. VVPATs will be used along with EVMs in all 56,696 polling stations of 224 assembly constituencies.

■ 224: The number of women (one polling station for each assembly constituency) managed polling stations setup in the state for the first time.

■ 122: The number of seats the Congress won in the 2013 Karnataka elections. The party had won 80 seats in 2008.

■ 40: The number of seats BJP secured in the 2013 Karnataka elections. The party had won 110 seats in 2008.

■ 40: The number of seats the JDS had won in the 2013 Karnataka elections, improving its performance in the 2008 polls when it had won 28 seats.

■ 28: The number of Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

■ 17: The number of Lok Sabha seats the BJP won in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP secured 43% of the total votes.

■ 09: The number of Lok Sabha seats the Congress won in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress managed to secure 40.8% of the total votes.

■02: The number of Lok Sabha seats the JDS won in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s party received 11% vote share.