IMD predicts normal rainfall for August-September period

New Delhi: As south-west monsoon enters the second half of the season, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts normal rains over the country for months of August and September. IMD highlighted that favourable distribution of rainfall is expected to continue during rest of the monsoon season, so as to remain favourable for agricultural operations. It added that the rainfall for the country as a whole is likely to be 95% of the long period average (LPA) during August and September.

The prediction involves a model error of ±8%.

“As per the forecast, the rains would be normal for August and September,” said Dr M Mohapatra, head, services at IMD, adding that a range of 94% to 104% of long-period average (LPA) of 89 cm is considered to be normal for the seasonal forecast.

According to the weather department, there is 47% probability of the monsoon to be below normal (less than 94% of LPA of 89 cm) and 53% probability of it to be normal or above normal in the last two months of the season.

“Mid-season rainfall scenario realised over the country till the end of July suggests that distribution of rainfall is very good over all parts of the country except Bihar, Jharkhand and NE States. Such a scenario of favourable distribution of rainfall is expected to continue during rest of monsoon season of 2018 so as to remain favourable for agricultural operations,” it stated.

Revising its earlier month-wise forecast, the officials stated that rainfall during August is expected to be higher than the one predicted in June. As per forecast, it is likely to be 96% of LPA, with an error of ±9%, than the earlier figure of 94% of LPA.

After facing drought in 2014 and 2015 due to below normal rainfall, IMD had predicted that the country would witness normal monsoon for the third consecutive year which is most likely to be 97% of LPA with an error of +/- 4%.

After it hit the Kerala coast three days in advance on 29 May, the monsoon progressed over the country earlier than expected and covered it 15 days in advance on 29 June. However, it was marked by a deficit of 6% at the end of July.

States including Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of north-east states continued to reel under deficit rains for the entire first-half of the season, even as the rainfall scenario improved over Uttar Pradesh in last two weeks of July.