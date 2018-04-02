 Bharat Bandh LIVE: Dalit protests hit life, Modi govt files review petition in SC - Livemint
Bharat Bandh LIVE: Dalit protests hit life, Modi govt files review petition in SC

The ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by several Dalit organisations on Monday has hit normal life in Punjab, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand. Here are the live updates
Last Modified: Mon, Apr 02 2018. 12 58 PM IST
Livemint

Highlights

Rapid Action Force personnel stand guard in the wake of Bharat Bandh against the dilution of provisions of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, in Amritsar on Monday. Photo: PTI
Rapid Action Force personnel stand guard in the wake of Bharat Bandh against the dilution of provisions of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, in Amritsar on Monday. Photo: PTI
  • New Delhi: The ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by several Dalit organisations on Monday to express concerns over the alleged “dilution” of SC/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 has hit normal life in Punjab, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and many other places across the nation. Violence and clashes between the police and protestors has been reported, especially from Punjab where the government has stepped up security measures, including deferring the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. The Amarinder Singh government has also ordered the suspension of bus services and mobile internet services. Meanwhile, the Union government has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court, challenging its order banning automatic arrest and registration of cases for alleged harassment of SCs and STs. Here are the latest updates and developments from the Bharat Bandh:
  • 12.29 pm IST Punjab govt suspends bus, mobile servicesDalits took out a protest march at many places in Punjab today to protest the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act, even as the state government ordered closure of educational institutions, suspended bus services, and curtailed mobile and internet connectivity. The protests were also witnessed at Ambala and Rohtak in Haryana as well as in the common capital of Chandigarh. Amid tight security arrangements, the Dalits held protests at Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Ropar, Bathinda, Amritsar and Ferozepur in Punjab against the dilution of the Act. (PTI)
  • 12.26 pm IST Bharat Bandh protests near Delhi’s Mandi House
  • 12.23 pm IST UP govt orders strict action against vandalism, arsonUP principal secretary (home) Arvind Kumar has issued orders to DM and SP of all districts, to take strict action against those involved in violence and arson, CNN News18 reports.
  • 12.18 pm IST Dalit protests in Meerut turn violent, cars damaged
  • 12.11 am IST Rahul Gandhi tweets in support of Bharat Bandh, blames RSS/BJP
  • 11.57 am IST Kerala shutdown today as trade unions call 24-hour strikeKerala was shut down on Monday owing to a 24-hour strike called by trade unions against the Union government for allowing to end fixed-tenure employment across sectors. The strike is led by Centre of Indian Trade Unions, CITU, affiliated to the state’s ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM, jointly with 16 other trade unions. Read more
  • 11.43 am IST Visuals of Bharat Bandh protest from Agra
  • 11.39 am IST Bharat Bandh: Train stopped in Bihar’s ArrahIn Bihar’s Forbesganj as well, protestors stopped train as part of Bharat Bandh.
  • 11.36 am IST Supreme Court’s 20 March ruling on SC/ST ActThe Supreme Court had on 20 March diluted the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, in a bid to protect honest public servants discharging bona fide duties from being blackmailed with false cases under the Act. The apex court said government servants should not be arrested without prior sanction and private citizens too should be arrested only after an inquiry under the law. But Dalit organisations, including the Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch, and some political parties fear the dilution of the provisions might lead to increase in violence against Dalits.
  • 11.32 am IST Bharat Bandh: Protestors stop train in Odisha’s Sambalpur
  • 11.26 am IST CBSE postpones Class 10, 12 exams in Punjab due to Bharat BandhThe Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed class 12 and class 10 examinations scheduled to be held on Monday in Punjab at the request of the state government in view of ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged “dilution” of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The board said it has received a letter of request, dated 1 April, 2018, from the director general (school education) of the Punjab government to postpone all its examinations scheduled to be held today on account of apprehensions of law and order problems and other disturbances in the day during the ‘Bharat Bandh’. The state government has also taken a decision to keep all schools shut for the day, the CBSE said, referring to the letter of the state government. The next date of the examinations in Punjab will be announced soon by the board, it added. An official spokesperson of the Punjab government in Chandigarh said the public transport services across the state has been suspended in view of the bandh call. (PTI)
First Published: Mon, Apr 02 2018. 12 24 PM IST
Topics: Bharat Bandh Dalit protests live updates Dalits SC/ST Atrocities Act

