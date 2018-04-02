Bharat Bandh LIVE: Dalit protests hit life, Modi govt files review petition in SC

#BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Visuals of protest from Mandi House in Delhi pic.twitter.com/7gfHhMS4YI— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018
- 12.29 pm ISTPunjab govt suspends bus, mobile services
- 12.26 pm ISTBharat Bandh protests near Delhi’s Mandi House
- 12.23 pm ISTUP govt orders strict action against vandalism, arson
- 12.18 pm ISTDalit protests in Meerut turn violent, cars damaged
- 12.11 am ISTRahul Gandhi tweets in support of Bharat Bandh, blames RSS/BJP
- 11.57 am ISTKerala shutdown today as trade unions call 24-hour strike
- 11.43 am ISTVisuals of Bharat Bandh protest from Agra
- 11.39 am ISTBharat Bandh: Train stopped in Bihar’s Arrah
- 11.36 am ISTSupreme Court’s 20 March ruling on SC/ST Act
- 11.32 am ISTBharat Bandh: Protestors stop train in Odisha’s Sambalpur
- 11.26 am ISTCBSE postpones Class 10, 12 exams in Punjab due to Bharat Bandh
- New Delhi: The ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by several Dalit organisations on Monday to express concerns over the alleged “dilution” of SC/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 has hit normal life in Punjab, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and many other places across the nation. Violence and clashes between the police and protestors has been reported, especially from Punjab where the government has stepped up security measures, including deferring the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. The Amarinder Singh government has also ordered the suspension of bus services and mobile internet services. Meanwhile, the Union government has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court, challenging its order banning automatic arrest and registration of cases for alleged harassment of SCs and STs. Here are the latest updates and developments from the Bharat Bandh:
- 12.29 pm IST Punjab govt suspends bus, mobile servicesDalits took out a protest march at many places in Punjab today to protest the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act, even as the state government ordered closure of educational institutions, suspended bus services, and curtailed mobile and internet connectivity. The protests were also witnessed at Ambala and Rohtak in Haryana as well as in the common capital of Chandigarh. Amid tight security arrangements, the Dalits held protests at Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Ropar, Bathinda, Amritsar and Ferozepur in Punjab against the dilution of the Act. (PTI)
- 12.26 pm IST Bharat Bandh protests near Delhi’s Mandi House
- 12.18 pm IST Dalit protests in Meerut turn violent, cars damaged
#BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Protest turns violent in Meerut, cars damaged pic.twitter.com/T5a9szGtDI— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2018
- 12.11 am IST Rahul Gandhi tweets in support of Bharat Bandh, blames RSS/BJP
दलितों को भारतीय समाज के सबसे निचले पायदान पर रखना RSS/BJP के DNA में है। जो इस सोच को चुनौती देता है उसे वे हिंसा से दबाते हैं।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 2, 2018
हजारों दलित भाई-बहन आज सड़कों पर उतरकर मोदी सरकार से अपने अधिकारों की रक्षा की माँग कर रहे हैं।
हम उनको सलाम करते हैं।#BharatBandh
- 11.57 am IST Kerala shutdown today as trade unions call 24-hour strikeKerala was shut down on Monday owing to a 24-hour strike called by trade unions against the Union government for allowing to end fixed-tenure employment across sectors. The strike is led by Centre of Indian Trade Unions, CITU, affiliated to the state’s ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM, jointly with 16 other trade unions. Read more
- 11.43 am IST Visuals of Bharat Bandh protest from Agra
#BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Visuals of protest from Agra pic.twitter.com/zfuxytvNHs— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2018
- 11.39 am IST Bharat Bandh: Train stopped in Bihar’s ArrahIn Bihar’s Forbesganj as well, protestors stopped train as part of Bharat Bandh.
#BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Different groups including CPIML activists protest in Bihar's Arrah, block a train pic.twitter.com/ss4jn1C4ak— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018
- 11.36 am IST Supreme Court’s 20 March ruling on SC/ST ActThe Supreme Court had on 20 March diluted the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, in a bid to protect honest public servants discharging bona fide duties from being blackmailed with false cases under the Act. The apex court said government servants should not be arrested without prior sanction and private citizens too should be arrested only after an inquiry under the law. But Dalit organisations, including the Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch, and some political parties fear the dilution of the provisions might lead to increase in violence against Dalits.
- 11.32 am IST Bharat Bandh: Protestors stop train in Odisha’s Sambalpur
Movement of train in #Odisha's Sambalpur blocked by protesters against Supreme Court's decision on SC/ST Protection Act #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/8z5NOM7onJ— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018
- 11.26 am IST CBSE postpones Class 10, 12 exams in Punjab due to Bharat BandhThe Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed class 12 and class 10 examinations scheduled to be held on Monday in Punjab at the request of the state government in view of ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged “dilution” of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The board said it has received a letter of request, dated 1 April, 2018, from the director general (school education) of the Punjab government to postpone all its examinations scheduled to be held today on account of apprehensions of law and order problems and other disturbances in the day during the ‘Bharat Bandh’. The state government has also taken a decision to keep all schools shut for the day, the CBSE said, referring to the letter of the state government. The next date of the examinations in Punjab will be announced soon by the board, it added. An official spokesperson of the Punjab government in Chandigarh said the public transport services across the state has been suspended in view of the bandh call. (PTI)
