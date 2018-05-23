India climbs one spot to 44th in competitive rankings, China at 13

China stands fifth in the Asia-Pacific rankings as compared to India’s 13th place last year, the Lausanne-based Center said on Wednesday.

Geneva:As the Narendra Modi government completes four years this month, India continues to perform modestly in the global competitive rankings, rising one place to 44 this year out of 63 countries ranked by the IMD World Competitiveness Center.

India started from the 40th position in 2013 and dropped to the 44th rank in 2014, the year the National Democratic Alliance assumed power. India’s rank remained at 44 in 2015 and jumped four places to 41 in 2016, dropping to 45 in 2017, and rising to 44 in 2018.

In contrast, China bagged the 13th rank this year as compared to the 18th rank in 2016. China stands fifth in the Asia-Pacific rankings as compared to India’s 13th place last year, the Lausanne-based Center said on Wednesday.

The five most competitive economies in the world remain the same as in the previous year, but with their order changed. The US returned to the first spot, followed by Hong Kong, Singapore, the Netherlands and Switzerland. The US improved three positions from last year, while Hong Kong dropped a spot and Singapore remained third. The return of the US to the top was driven by its strength in economic performance (1st) and infrastructure (1st). Hong Kong was powered by its government efficiency (1st) and business efficiency (1st).

Over the years, the IMD rankings have become a barometer for the economic trajectory of countries based on a range of indicators. The competitive landscape underlying the IMD rankings is based on the performance in various diverse areas such as domestic economy, international trade, international investment, employment, prices, public finance, tax policy, institutional framework, business legislation, societal framework, productivity and efficiency, labour market, finance, management practices, attitudes and values, basic infrastructure, technology infrastructure, scientific infrastructure, health and environment, and education.

Professor Arturo Bris, director of the IMD World Competitiveness Center, said the indicators that stood out among the most improved countries are related to government and business efficiency as well as productivity. “These countries have maintained a business-friendly environment that encourages openness and productivity,” he said.

The 15 biggest improvements in India during the last year include bandwidth speed, mobile broadband subscribers, adjusted consumer price inflation, pupil-teacher ratio in primary education, total health expenditure, exchange rates, pupil-teacher ratio in secondary education, labour productivity, computers per capita, productivity, brain drain, student mobility inbound, credit, and banking and financial services.