GST collection drops to ₹94,726 crore in December

GST collection dropped to ₹94,726 crore in December 2018, lower than ₹97,637 crore collected in the previous month. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: GST collection dropped to ₹94,726 crore in December 2018, lower than ₹97,637 crore collected in the previous month. The total number of sales returns or GSTR-3B filed till 30 December 2018, is 72.44 lakh, the finance ministry said in a statement.

GST compensation released to states for August-September stood at ₹11,922 crore. Of the ₹94,726 crore collected, Central GST collection is ₹16,442 crore, State GST collection is ₹22,459 crore, Integrated GST collection is ₹47,936 crore and Cess is ₹7,888 crore. The government has settled ₹18,409 crore to CGST and ₹14,793 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement, it said.

The total revenue earned by central government and state governments after regular settlement in December is ₹43,851 crore for CGST and ₹46,252 crore for SGST, the ministry added.

The GST collection stood at ₹1.03 trillion in April, ₹94,016 crore in May, ₹95,610 crore in June, ₹96,483 crore in July, ₹93,960 crore in August, ₹94,442 crore in September, ₹100,710 crore in October and ₹97,637 crore in November.