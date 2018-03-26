Congress may have a role to play in third front: Ajit Jogi

Ajit Jogi, the founder of Chhattisgarh Janata Congress, is banking on anti-incumbency to usurp the ruling BJP.

Hyderabad: With Chhattisgarh assembly elections slated to be held in November, former chief minister and founder of Chhattisgarh Janata Congress (CJS) Ajit Pramod Kumar Jogi is banking on anti-incumbency to usurp the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Having been expelled from the Congress in 2016 for alleged “anti-party activities”, the former IAS officer said that strong regional parties will play an important role in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and that they must come together to stop the BJP “juggernaut”. In an interview with Mint, Jogi praised Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s (known as KCR) efforts to form a third front and said that he is ready to be part of it, if it proves to be successful. Edited excerpts:

Do you see regional parties playing a bigger role in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections?

The BJP’s juggernaut will be stopped. Even in the last election, parties headed by strong state-level leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik and the late Jayalalithaa were able to win most of the seats in their respective states. With such leaders, the BJP can be defeated.

KCR has been stressing on a non-Congress and non-BJP platform. You are in favour of it, but if need be, will the third front be ready to take Congress’s support to form a government at the centre?

It is not a third front, but federalism. I think all regional parties should come together after the elections to see what can be done as we can’t decide before that. The fact is that the Congress has also been reduced to a regional player, while the BJP has emerged with a national identity, and that has to be stopped because most of us don’t agree with its ideology. So I welcome KCR’s move. And to stop the BJP, the Congress will be needed as well, but in a few places. It may have a role to play.

Coming to Chhattisgarh, how do you plan to enter the field in a state where both the BJP and the Congress are quite strong?

The Congress will suffer a big loss (after his departure). About two-thirds of the Congress was mine and I have former MLAs from both the national parties with me. Even hardcore BJP and RSS workers have joined me. When I quit, I did not take sitting MLAs with me deliberately because I did not want to carry baggage. Many of them were ready to join me, but with the condition that they will be given seats, which I did not agree to.

As a new party, what will the CJS offer to voters in terms of governance?

The BJP has not done much in 15 years. It is facing anti-incumbency and a lot of corruption charges. The government is inefficient and there is a lot of domination by the bureaucracy. Even the lowest functionary will do as he likes and make money. And the Congress has failed as an opposition and the common man thinks it is hand in glove with the BJP. The state needs a strong regional party for its people.

What do you think a regional party can do for a state that a national party cannot?

Only a regional party can take into account the feelings of the region. For example, because of the national Polavaram irrigation project (in Andhra Pradesh), about 40 villages, mainly in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, are going to be submerged. But the benefit will go to Andhra Pradesh. This happened because the state is being ruled by a national party. If there was a strong regional force, then it would not have given up so easily and got them to decrease the height (of reservoirs) by a few feet. That would have not caused so much submergence. With national parties, the state unit has to rely on Delhi for everything.