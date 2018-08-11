IITs have built brand India globally, says Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi says IITs have built brand India globally and their success has helped India become one of the world’s largest pools of technical manpower
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that IITs have built brand India globally and their success has helped India become one of the world’s largest pools of technical manpower.
Innovation and enterprise, the prime minister stressed are the foundation of making India a developed nation.
Addressing the 56th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-Bombay), Modi said innovation was the buzzword of the 21st century. “If you don’t innovate, you will stagnate. It is not just the government efforts. New ideas come from young minds at campuses and not government buildings and fancy offices,” the prime minister said.
Dwelling on the history of IITs, Modi said they were conceptualised to contribute to nation-building post Independence through use of technology. Modi said all the IITs have built brand India globally and their students are at the forefront of some of the best startups in India.
“The nation is proud of IITs and what IIT graduates have achieved. The success of IITs led to the creation of engineering colleges around the country. “They were inspired by the IITs and this led to India becoming one of the world’s largest pools of technical manpower,” he said.
More From Politics »
- Govt to use Aadhaar to track children in shelter homes
- Opposition wants paper ballots but Namibia wants Indian VVPAT-linked EVMs
- Indian high commissioner to Pakistan congratulates Imran Khan on election win
- Turkey says US sanctions pressure will only harm ties, wants dialogue
- Government clarifies GST rates of over a dozen products
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Lupin Q1 result points to a tough year ahead
- Sensex, Nifty rallying due to higher valuations, not higher earnings
- BPCL, HPCL: Q1 results don’t move the needle, subsidy sharing concerns loom
- Eicher’s premium valuation ebbs as Royal Enfield rides downhill
- Cipla Q1 results: Costs and US recovery vital for FY19 health