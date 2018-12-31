Vinod Yadav appointed Railway Board Chairman

Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: Vinod Kumar Yadav, general manager South Central railway, has been appointed as chairman, Railway Board (Ministry of Railways) and ex-officio Principal Secretary to Government of India. Yadav will replace vice Ashwani Lohani.

A post graduate in Business Administration (Technology Management) and a Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering, Yadav holds immense experience in the fields of Project Management; General Management; Industrial Policy Formulation, Foreign Collaboration & Foreign Direct Investment; Management of Sector Specific International Technical Programmes and Co-ordination of World Bank and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Funding.

He has held several important executive and managerial positions in Indian Railways, United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, Union Ministry of Industry, Indian Railway Construction Company Limited, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited.

He has also served as the Divisional Railway Manager, Lucknow Division, North Eastern Railway; Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operation), Delhi Division, Northern Railway; Group General Manager (Electrical), Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited.

He also held assignments as Programme Manager, Technology Diffusion and Support Programme and as Project Director, International Centre for Advancement of Manufacturing Technology at United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and as Director, Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, Ministry of Industry, Government of India.