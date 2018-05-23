 CBI files case against 17 people on SSC paper leak - Livemint
CBI files case against 17 people on SSC paper leak

Those named in the CBI FIR include seven students, nine officials of Sify Technologies Ltd, as well as the head of the Sify content team, Sant Prasad Gupta

Last Published: Wed, May 23 2018. 10 48 PM IST
Shaswati Das
CBI headquarters in New Delhi. The case has been registered for criminal conspiracy and criminal misconduct, a senior official said on condition of anonymity. Photo: Ramesh Pathania
New Delhi:A week after Staff Selection Commission (SSC) chairman Ashim Khurana’s tenure was extended by the centre by a year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it had registered a case on Wednesday against 17 entities pertaining to the SSC examination paper leak.

The entities named in the First Information Report (FIR) include seven students, nine officials of Sify Technologies Ltd, as well as the head of the Sify content team, Sant Prasad Gupta.

The case has been registered for criminal conspiracy and criminal misconduct, a senior official said on condition of anonymity.

“The seven students identified had the same paper sequence, which had been leaked. The seven labs in which it had leaked along with the nine site supervisors, have been named in the FIR,” a person familiar with the development confirmed.

CBI on Wednesday raided one lab each in Patna, Shimla, Ambala and Jaipur and three in Delhi, and also searched Sify’s offices in Chennai, Mumbai, Noida and Okhla.

Calls to Sify’s offices were not answered.

