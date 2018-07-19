Aircel-Maxis case: CBI files charge sheet against Chidambaram, his son Karti
Chidambaram’s role had come under the scanner in the ₹3,500 crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving ₹305 crore
Last Published: Thu, Jul 19 2018. 05 33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet against former finance minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti, naming them as accused in the Aircel Maxis deal case.
The charge sheet was filed before special CBI judge O.P. Saini who has fixed 31 July for considering the document.
The senior Congress leader’s role had come under the scanner in the ₹3,500 crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving ₹305 crore.
It was during his tenure as finance minister in the UPA-I government that clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) was granted to the two ventures in which alleged irregularities have been found.
First Published: Thu, Jul 19 2018. 05 33 PM IST
More From Politics »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- 5 things to know about Rani-ki-Vav featured in new Rs 100 note
- Aircel-Maxis case: CBI files charge sheet against Chidambaram, his son Karti
- Global market calm at risk as commodities sink into correction
- Nokia 3.1 launched in India, plans to take on budget smartphones with attractive offers
- America, meet your faker: Sacha Baron Cohen is back
Mark to Market »
- Market optimism before 2019 general election: History may not repeat itself
- UltraTech Cement: No respite from cost pressures
- Mindtree sees strong revenues but client concentration remains high
- Bandhan Bank’s share defies gravity as growth story is intact
- Fund managers slashing allocations to equities in emerging markets, shows BAML survey