Aircel-Maxis case: CBI files charge sheet against Chidambaram, his son Karti

A file photo of former finance minister P. Chidambaram. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet against former finance minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti, naming them as accused in the Aircel Maxis deal case.

The charge sheet was filed before special CBI judge O.P. Saini who has fixed 31 July for considering the document.

The senior Congress leader’s role had come under the scanner in the ₹3,500 crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving ₹305 crore.

It was during his tenure as finance minister in the UPA-I government that clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) was granted to the two ventures in which alleged irregularities have been found.