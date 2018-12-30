PM Narendra Modi lists NDA’s key achievements in last Mann Ki Baat of 2018

PM Modi said India has been able to cross the 95% mark in cleanliness, sanitation coverage. Sonu Mehta/HT

New Delhi: In his last monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, listing out the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s achievements said that while they were of great pride to the country, he hoped that India will continue its journey of growth and development in 2019.

In his 30-minute address, Modi listed the government’s achievements in the social sector, economy and sports, including the launch of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, unveiling of the Sardar Patel statue, improvement in the Swachh Bharat scheme and ease of doing business rankings.

“The year 2018 is about to end and we are all set to welcome 2019. During this time it is essential to look back and also try and look ahead as far as possible. Only then we benefit from the past and gain confidence. How will India as a nation with its 130 crore people remember 2018? It is a matter of great pride that in 2018, the world’s largest health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat was launched. Electricity reached every village of the country. World’s prominent agencies have recognized that India is pulling its citizens out of poverty at a record pace,” PM Modi said.

The health insurance scheme, launched in September aims to provide an annual health cover of ₹5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization.

“The achievements were only possible due to the untiring efforts of the 130 crore people in the country. I hope that in 2019 too, India will continue on its journey of growth and development,” he said.

In 2018, PM Modi said the country’s defence has got a new reinforcement and successfully completed the nuclear triad. He also spoke about infrastructure development, including the launch of the first multi-modal terminal on the Ganga river along with the inauguration of the first airport in Sikkim.

“We are nuclear capable on land, sea and air. Country’s first inland waterway was opened in Varanasi,” he said.

PM Modi said India has been able to cross the 95% mark in cleanliness, sanitation coverage and has also witnessed unprecedented improvement in ease of doing business ranking.

The year 2019 is of key political significance as general elections are due in less than six months. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government came into power in 2014 after winning 339 seats in the 16th general election. The NDA unseated the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) that had won back-to-back elections in 2004 and 2009. The BJP alone won 282 seats in 2014.