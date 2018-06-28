Chartered plane crashes in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, five dead

A chartered plane crashed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area on Thursday afternoon. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: Five persons were killed when a chartered plane on a test flight crashed into a construction site in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, on Thursday afternoon. Those killed include two pilots, two flight engineers on board and a pedestrian in the Ghatkopar area, where it crashed, police said. The King Air C90 12-seater aircraft, which took off from the Juhu airstrip, crashed in the Jagruti Nagar area of Ghatkopar. Bodies of those killed were taken to the nearby Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar, an official said.

A fire brigade official said, “Our control room got a call at 1.15 pm informing a plane crash. Our jawans were immediately rushed at the site to launch the rescue operation. Four fire engines and as many water tankers were rushed to douse the fire that occurred after the plane crashed.” The police cordoned off the area, an official said.

A team of officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also rushed to the crash site for an investigation, an official said.

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will conduct a detailed probe into the Mumbai plane crash.Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will conduct a detailed probe into the chartered plane crash in Mumbai, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

“The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will conduct a detailed probe into the crash. A DGCA team is already on its way to the spot,” Director General of Civil Aviation B.S. Bhullar said. Civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu also asked officials to rush to the spot to assist in the relief operations, an official in the ministry said.

Four fire engines and as many water tankers doused the fire that occurred after the plane crash. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said the plane which crashed near Mumbai was sold by the state government to a private company in 2014. “The aircraft was with the government till 2014. It was sold to UY Aviation of Bombay,” said Avinish Awasthi, principal secretary, information. He was reacting to reports that the plane belonged to the UP government.

With inputs from PTI