RBI agrees with govt on GDP growth, differs on inflation

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India has endorsed the government’s optimistic sentiment about India’s GDP growth by retaining its 7.4% growth projection for 2018-19 although inflationary concerns prompted the central bank to go for a 25 basis point increase in the benchmark repo rate to 6.5%. The central bank said in its third bimonthly monetary policy of the current fiscal year that various gauges suggested that economic activity continued to be strong.

“The progress of the monsoon so far and a sharper than the usual increase in minimum support prices of kharif crops are expected to boost rural demand by raising farmers’ income. Robust corporate earnings, especially of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, also reflect buoyant rural demand,” the RBI said in a statement.

Presenting the Union Budget 2018 on 1 February, union minister Arun Jaitley had said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had projected the $2.5 trillion Indian economy would grow by 7.4% in 2018-19. “We are now firmly on course to achieve high growth of 8% plus,” Jaitley had said.

The RBI rate hike comes in the wake of Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation accelerating by 5% in June, up from 4.87% in the preceding month. The RBI had on 6 June raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%—the first rate hike in more than four years—citing higher risks from rising inflation.

The government, however, has been maintaining that retail inflation has remained within the inflation target fixed of 4% with a 2 percentage point tolerance level either way.

The RBI, on its part, pointed out the impact of high fuel prices that were fuelling inflation at a time food inflation remained muted due to a lower than usual seasonal uptick in prices of fruits and vegetables in summer months.

“The pass-through of global crude oil prices impacted inflation in domestic petroleum products as well as transport services. Inflation also picked up modestly in respect of education and health,” the central bank said.

