CBI vs CBI: Attorney General tells SC that the govt intervened in public interest

New Delhi: Attorney General K.K. Venugopal justified the government’s decision of divesting Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director, Alok Verma of his powers without a nod from the high powered committee comprising the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and Leader of Opposition before the apex court on Thursday.

According to him, the committee’s mandate was limited and would stand expired after making recommendations for appointment of the CBI director.

He said that the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) had “powers of complete superintendence over the CBI” and the provisions of the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003, made it clear that such superintendence was not restricted to corruption cases alone.

On this, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked, “If the CVC wrote to the government under its power of superintendence of investigation of corruption cases, could the government issue its order under the residuary power?”

Citing the government’s intervention to have been in public interest, Venugopal said that the primary concern was to protect people’s faith and instil confidence in the CBI; public opinion was turning negative as its top two officers were at loggerheads.

The court clarified that it had not taken note of the CVC’s inquiry report before it and was limiting the hearing to whether the government should have sought consultation of the high-powered committee before sending Verma on leave.

Verma’s lawyer and eminent jurist, Fali Nariman opposed the government’s decision ousting him by relying on a 1997 judgment (Vineet Narain vs Union of India) that laid down guidelines on the functioning of the CVC and the CBI.

“There is no basis for such an order being passed. Is it not inherent that they ask the committee? This is not a transfer, but isn’t it in spirit the same thing? The order cannot stand in the absence of their taking permission, either of the committee or of the court, if they want to say that it’s not a transfer,” Nariman remarked.

This was backed by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s lawyer Kapil Sibal who said that the CVC’s power of superintendence over the CBI was limited to corruption cases and it could not have empowered the CVC to divest Verma or send him on leave.

At the least hearing, Chief Justice Gogoi had refused to hear any of the parties as he was irked by a leak of what was claimed to be confidential documents with the apex court.

The documents he was referring to were submitted to the court by Verma in sealed cover and contained his response to a CVC inquiry on corruption charges against him.

The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions, including one by the Prashant Bhushan-led non-governmental organization Common Cause, which has challenged the order sending the CBI director on leave and divesting him of all powers. Verma, in his plea, said the Centre’s action was “patently illegal” and in violation of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, which provided the CBI director a two-year term.

The court was also vested with a plea challenging his transfer by deputy inspector general Manish Kumar Sinha, one of the officers investigating the bribery charges against CBI special director Rakesh Asthana. In his plea, Sinha claimed interference by National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval into the investigation against Asthana.

On 26 October, the top court had placed the CVC’s inquiry into the corruption allegations against Verma under the supervision of retired Supreme Court judge A.K. Patnaik and told the commission to complete its inquiry in two weeks.

