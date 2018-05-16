India declares ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir during Ramzan

Home minister Rajnath Singh has informed J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti of the government’s decision to stop the anti-militant operations during Ramzan. Photo: Mint

Srinagar: India has declared in a ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan, asking its army to suspend operations against militants.

The move follows weeks of sporadic violence in Jammu and Kashmir, a region at the heart of decades of hostility between India and Pakistan, both of which claim the region.

More than 130 people have been killed this year in militant violence, prompting calls by the J&K government for a ceasefire during the fasting month that begins this week.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh has ordered security forces to halt cordon and search operations across Kashmir, the government said. Only last weekend, soldiers killed five suspected rebels in an operation in Shopian district that prompted protests from hundreds of people who pelted stones at the security forces.

“Decision taken to help the peace loving Muslims observe Ramzan (Ramadan) in a peaceful environment,” the home ministry said in a Twitter post.

There was no immediate response from Jammu and Kashmir’s main separatist alliance, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, that has long sort a cessation of all operations and calls for dialogue between India, Pakistan and the Kashmiri people to decide their future.