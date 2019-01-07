 Airports Authority of India bans single-use plastic items - Livemint
Airports Authority of India bans single-use plastic items

The AAI has decided to make its airports plastic-free by banning the use of single-use plastic items at its airports across the country

Last Published: Mon, Jan 07 2019. 11 17 PM IST
PTI
Single-use plastic items are used only once and then thrown in the trash. Photo: Reuters
New Delhi: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday imposed a ban on single-use plastic items at its 129 airports across the country. Single-use plastic items are used only once and then thrown in the trash.

“Various steps have been undertaken to eliminate single-use plastic items at passenger terminals and city side. These steps include banning of single-use plastic items like straws, plastic cutlery, plastic plates etc,” the AAI said in a statement.

“The AAI has decided to make its airports plastic-free by banning the use of single-use plastic items at its airports across the country,” the statement read. It said that on the basis of a third-party assessment carried out by Quality Council of India (QCI), 16 of its airports have been declared as “Single-Use Plastic Free”.

The QCI will complete its assessment of total 34 airports -- which are managed by the AAI -- by January 31.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Mon, Jan 07 2019. 11 17 PM IST
