Govt introduces quota bill in Lok Sabha
The Bill was approved by the Cabinet on Monday
Last Published: Tue, Jan 08 2019. 02 23 PM IST
New Delhi: The government on Tuesday introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha for 10% reservation in jobs and educational institutions for the economically backward section in the general category. The Bill, approved by the Cabinet on Monday, was brought in on the last day of the Winter Session of the Lok Sabha. Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot introduced the Bill in the House amid protests by the Samajwadi Party.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
First Published: Tue, Jan 08 2019. 02 23 PM IST
