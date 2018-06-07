Pranab Mukherjee visits Hedgewar birthplace ahead of RSS speech
A visit to pay tributes to Hedgewar was not part of Pranab Mukherjee’s scheduled itinerary and an impromptu decision was taken by the former president to do so
Nagpur: Former president and Congress veteran Pranab Mukherjee visited the birth place of RSS founding Sarsanghachalak Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on Thursday ahead of his much-anticipated speech at the Sangh headquarters in Nagpur. Mukherjee was welcomed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
According to people in the know, this visit to pay tributes to Hedgewar was not part of Mukherjee’s scheduled itinerary and an impromptu decision was taken by the former president to do so.
People in the know said he would be welcomed at the RSS headquarters by Bhagwat and general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi. At the headquarters, he will also garland the statue of Sangh founder Hedgewar.
There, he will also be introduced to other senior Sangh functionaries and will attend Sangh parade by its workers on completion of the training camp. Mukherjee, who reached Nagpur last evening, has been invited by RSS to address its Shiksha Varg.
It is an annual training camp, meant for swayamsevaks in their third year in the organisation. The RSS holds training camps for first, second and third-year swayamsewaks.
