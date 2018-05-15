Karnataka election results: A quick look at how key candidates are faring

The two biggest dramas in this election are happening in Chamundeshwari and Badami constituencies, where incumbent chief minister Siddaramaiah is facing a loss. Photo: Mint

Siddaramaiah

The two biggest dramas in this election are happening in Chamundeshwari and Badami constituencies, where incumbent chief minister Siddaramaiah is facing a loss. In Chamundeshwari he is trailing to Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) giant killer G. T. Deve Gowda by 25,184 votes. In Badami, he is leading by a margin of just 4,801 votes against BJP’s star candidate Sriramalu.

Kumaraswamy

His party JD(S) may not be performing as well as he reckoned but Kumaraswamy is leading in both constituencies, Channapatna and Ramanagara, where he has contested. In Channapatna, he is leading against BJP’s C.P. Yogeshwara by 13,222 votes. In Ramanagara, he is leading against Congress’ Iqbal Hussain by 19,745 votes.

Yeddyurappa

BJP’s chief ministerial candidate is leading by a large margin of 24,417 votes in Shikaripura constituency.

K S Eshwarappa

Seen as the major rival of Yeddyurappa in the BJP, K. S. Eshwarappa, may set the tone of the government if the BJP is forming one in Karnataka. He is currently leading in Shimoga against Congress’ K. B. Prasanna Kumar by a margin of 36,320.

G Parameshwara

With Siddaramaiah staring at a big loss, his rival in the Congress G. Parameshwara is bound to bounce back. But his prospects are not that great either. He is leading by a thin margin of 1,780 votes against JD(S) Sudhakar Lal in Koratagere constituency.

D K Shivakumar

Shivakumar is an important Congress leader and the power minister. It’s his birthday on Tuesday and, having cut a cake, he is leading against JD(S) candidate Narayana Gowda in Kanakapura by a decent margin of 24,660 votes. But he is reportedly dismayed by Congress’ performance. With all major Congress leaders trailing, he might find himself back in the Congress leadership race.

Priyank Kharge

The son of top Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and seen as a next generation leader, Kharge is leading only by a not-so-huge margin of 6,819 votes against BJP’s Valmik Naik in Chittapur constituency.

T B Jayachandra

Another major Congress leader, and the state’s law minister, Jayachandra looks to be in trouble. He is leading by a slender margin of 1963 votes against B, Sathyanarayana of Congress //?// in Sira constituency.

Darshan Puttanaiah

Puttanaiah, the debutant politician under the Swaraj India ticket, who is expected to take forward the mantle of agrarian movements started by his father K. S. Puttanaiah, is giving a good fight to JD(S) sitting MP C. S. Putturaju but may not win. Putturaju is leading by 6583 votes.

K J George

Minister for Bengaluru, George, who was stung by controversies in the last few years, is one of the few Congress ministers who are leading with a comfortable majority. His margin is 31,908 votes against the BJP’s M. N. Reddy. Prithvi Reddy, the Aam Aadmi Party candidate who is seen as the Arvind Kejriwal of Bengaluru, is at only 255 votes.

—all figures as of 12pm