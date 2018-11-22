For hauling Palace on Wheels, 70-year locomotive back on tracks: In Pics

The running of the heritage steam trips on popular tourist sections is undertaken by Railways from time to time. Photo: @RailwayNorthern

New Delhi: Bringing alive the magic of steam-hauled trains, the Indian Railways put into service its renovated heritage steam loco Azad WP 7200 for hauling the iconic tourist train, the Palace on Wheels, on a trip from Delhi Safdarjung station to Patel Nagar station on the Ring Railway circuit Wednesday. Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani flagged off the steam-hauled luxury tourist train in the presence of senior officials of the board and the Northern Railways.

WP 7200, also called Azad, was built in 1947 by the Baldwin Locomotive Works, Philadelphia, USA.

The pride of the steam loco fleet, the bullet-nosed WP locomotives were the mainstay of broad gauge passenger train operations of the Indian Railways for a long time till 1995 when they were finally retired. Thereafter the heritage steam locos were revived by a committed Railway team. They now undergo regular maintenance and overhauling at the Railway’s Steam Centre, Rewari.

Indian Railways took a nostalgic trip to Steam Era trains on the solemn occasion of 63rd RailwayWeekCelebrations through Commemorative Special Run of Iconic WP-7200 (popularly known as-Azad) hauled heritage train. Sh. Ashwani Lohani CRB Rly Bd flagged off the heritage run today. pic.twitter.com/FYk5bYaVDl — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) April 12, 2018

The running of the heritage steam trips on popular tourist sections is undertaken by Railways from time to time.

Currently, a seven-night tour on India’s oldest luxury train — Palace on Wheels — during the high season, depending on the kind of accommodation, costs Rs 363,000 to Rs 756,000. The exquisite and exclusive Palace On Wheels has luxurious cabins, wall to wall carpeting, a well stocked bar, two dining cars and a very personalized service.

The luxury saloons or the inspection coaches in the royal train are used by the President of India, Prime Minister and senior railway officials, to rejoice in an opulent journey. Saloons or inspection cars - comprise two bedrooms, a lounge, a pantry, a toilet and a kitchen - are apt for two families to travel.