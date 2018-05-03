Storms, rains lash UP, Rajasthan; 94 dead

A vehicle damaged by Wednesday’s thunderstorm in Bareilly. Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were the worst-affected states and reported the highest number of casualties. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: At least 94 people were killed and hundreds injured after a severe thunderstorm and rain lashed several parts of the country late on Wednesday evening.

Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were the worst-affected states and reported the highest number of casualties.

As many as 62 persons died and 205 were injured in different districts of Uttar Pradesh. According to the National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), ministry of home affairs (MHA), Agra, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Bareily, Chitrakoot, Raebareli and Unnao were the most affected.

The casualty count increased from 32 to 62 in nearly four hours on Thursday morning. However, officials maintained that the death toll is not likely to increase further in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. As many as 160 domestic animals also died in the state.

“Over 47 persons have also been injured and are admitted in several hospitals across the state. Agra was most affected, with at least 43 deaths reported from the district and 18 from Kheragarh tehsil alone, which is essentially a rural area,” said Sanjay Kumar, relief commissioner, UP.

Kumar said a compensation of Rs4 lakh has been announced for the families of the deceased and Rs30,000 for animal casualties from the state disaster relief fund.

Pointing out that it was largely the homeless who were the victims, Kumar added, “The thunderstorm hit the state after 7-8pm, when most of the people in villages usually sleep. In most of these areas, the roofs collapsed or trees fell on the houses, or the walls collapsed injuring people.”

Officials said the intensity of the thunderstorm which continued for around two hours late in the evening was high.

In Rajasthan, 32 persons died and 205 were injured. The injured have been admitted in hospitals.

“Alwar, Bharatpur, Jhunjhunu and Dholpur were among the most affected areas,” said Bijender Singh, OSD in the State Disaster Management Authority, Rajasthan.

As the state governments moved into action, officials rushed to the affected areas to begin relief work.

While the weather conditions returned to normal on Thursday, the Meteorological department issued a warning for a severe thunder-storm in the north-eastern states.

According to the weather bulletin on Thursday afternoon, thunderstorm with gusty winds was very likely at isolated places in several parts of northern India.