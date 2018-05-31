E-way bill system for intra-state goods movement to be in place in all states by 3 June
Finance ministry says the remaining eight states—Chhattisgarh, Goa, J&K, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, TN and WB—will rollout the e-way bill system within the next 3 days
New Delhi: All Indian states will implement the e-way bill system for intra-state movement of goods by 3 June.
This will be an important step in checking tax evasion under the goods and services tax (GST) since all major movement of goods will now be documented and accounted for.
With the exception of eight states, all states and union territories have rolled out the e-way bill system for inter-state movement of goods.
The remaining eight states—Chhattisgarh, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal—will rollout the e-way bill system within the next three days, the finance ministry said in a statement.
E-way bill, or electronic documentation of movement of goods under the goods and services tax, was mandatory for all inter-state movement of goods from 1 April. For intra-state movement, the implementation was done in a phased manner, and will be completed by 3 June.
More From Politics »
- On Singapore visit, Narendra Modi talks about reforms undertaken by his govt
- World Bank, India sign $500 million loan deal to build rural roads
- United opposition halts BJP march in bypolls, eyes 2019
- BJP and NCP win one Lok Sabha seat each in Maharashtra
- Tenant, Adivasi farmers demand inclusion in Telangana’s Rythu Bandhu scheme
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Petrochemical, gas trading businesses a drag on GAIL’s Q4 results
- Q4 Result: High input costs dull growth prospects for Berger Paints
- Competition dims Cummins India’s Q4 performance
- Pidilite Q4 Result: Basking in GST glory, but input cost inflation a spoilsport
- Q4 Results: Spring in BHEL’s profitability appears unsustainable