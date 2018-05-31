 E-way bill system for intra-state goods movement to be in place in all states by 3 June - Livemint
E-way bill system for intra-state goods movement to be in place in all states by 3 June

Finance ministry says the remaining eight states—Chhattisgarh, Goa, J&K, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, TN and WB—will rollout the e-way bill system within the next 3 days

Last Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 11 59 PM IST
Remya Nair
Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: All Indian states will implement the e-way bill system for intra-state movement of goods by 3 June.

This will be an important step in checking tax evasion under the goods and services tax (GST) since all major movement of goods will now be documented and accounted for.

With the exception of eight states, all states and union territories have rolled out the e-way bill system for inter-state movement of goods.

The remaining eight states—Chhattisgarh, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal—will rollout the e-way bill system within the next three days, the finance ministry said in a statement.

E-way bill, or electronic documentation of movement of goods under the goods and services tax, was mandatory for all inter-state movement of goods from 1 April. For intra-state movement, the implementation was done in a phased manner, and will be completed by 3 June.

First Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 11 58 PM IST
