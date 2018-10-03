Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as Chief Justice of India
President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to the 63-year-old Justice Ranjan Gogoi
Last Published: Wed, Oct 03 2018. 11 03 AM IST
New Delhi: Justice Ranjan Gogoi was Wednesday sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India.
He succeeds Justice Dipak Misra.
President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to the 63-year-old Justice Gogoi at a brief ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Darbar Hall.
Justice Gogoi will have a tenure of a little over 13 months and would retire on 17 November 2019.
First Published: Wed, Oct 03 2018. 11 03 AM IST
