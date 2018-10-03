Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as Chief Justice of India

Ranjan Gogoi succeeds Justice Dipak Misra. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Justice Ranjan Gogoi was Wednesday sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India.

He succeeds Justice Dipak Misra.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to the 63-year-old Justice Gogoi at a brief ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Darbar Hall.

Justice Gogoi will have a tenure of a little over 13 months and would retire on 17 November 2019.