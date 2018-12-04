Ahead of retirement, AN Jha appointed finance secretary

Expenditure secretary Ajay Narayan Jha has been appointed as the finance secretary.

New Delhi: Less than two months to retire, expenditure secretary Ajay Narayan Jha has been appointed as the finance secretary. Jha, a 1982 batch Manipur cards IAS officer, is set to retire on 31st January, a day before the interim budget is presented. Gujarat carde 1985 IAS officer Gireesh Chandra Murmu will take over as the expenditure secretary on 1 February. Murmu, whose appointment was announced last month has already joined the department as officer on special duty.

The post of finance secretary which is more of a ceremonial position for the senior most secretary in the finance ministry fell vacant after revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia retired on 30 November. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) chief executive officer Ajay Bhushan Pandey, an 1984 batch Maharashtra carde IAS officer, has succeeded Adhia as revenue secretary.

After Jha retires on 31 January, economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, a 1983 batch Rajasthan carde IAS officer, who will become the senior most secretary in the ministry is likely to take charge as the finance secretary. The other two secretaries in the finance ministry are financial services secretary Rajiv Kumar, a 1984-batch Jharkhand cadre IAS officer and DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, a 1985-batch Gujarat-cadre IAS officer.