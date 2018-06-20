Sushma Swaraj holds trade talks with Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel

File photo: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. Photo: Ramesh pathania/Mint

Luxembourg City: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday called on the Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, space, digital India and people-to-people relationship.

Swaraj, who arrived in Luxembourg on the third leg of her four-nation tour on Tuesday, became the first external affairs minister from India to visit the European country.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted: “Business starts early! EAM @SushmaSwaraj had a warm meeting with the Prime Minister of #Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, a friend of India. Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in trade and investment, space, digital India and people-to-people relationship”.

Swaraj also made a courtesy call on the grand duke of Luxembourg, Henri Albert Gabriel Felix Marie Guillaume, and exchanged views to further strengthen the 70 years of diplomatic relationship between India and Luxembourg, and impart an upward trajectory to our bilateral ties, Kumar said.

Swaraj also had a productive meeting with minister of foreign and European affairs of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn. The two leaders discussed cooperation in trade and investment, steel and space, and exchanged views on strengthening India-European Union relations, said Kumar.

India and Luxembourg are celebrating 70 years of their diplomatic relations.