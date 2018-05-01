Now, standardized data to help rate performance of cities

Among the five cities, Ahmedabad is at the most advanced stage to acquire an ISO rating, says Matthew Lynch, vice president of World Council on City Data, which administers the global standard. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: India’s cities are notoriously non-transparent. Most of the 4,300 cities and towns in the country do not make available their annual budget for the public to review. But that may change soon.

Five Indian cities—Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai and Vijayawada—are acquiring a new global ISO standard that aims to standardize city data. They’ll join Pune and Surat, which have already committed to and begun publishing a variety of metrics related to city government performance in a globally comparable format under the Tata Trusts’ city data initiative. All the cities on the list happen to be smart cities, a government programme which has spawned an in-house livability index that is now pushing India’s leading cities to quantify where they stand on access to healthcare, quality of education, prevalence of violence and the extent of pollution.

“We signed up to be part of the global ISO standard since we are anyway collecting all this data on livability,” said Raj Cherubal, chief executive officer of Chennai Smart City Ltd. “Given the current level of inequality in our cities, how do we know what citizens want? Without data to measure livability, we are just going around in circles,” he said.

Among the five cities, Ahmedabad is at the most advanced stage to acquire an ISO rating, said Matthew Lynch, vice president of World Council on City Data, which administers the global standard. All the cities are expected to appoint a data officer and launch an open data website soon. Pune and Surat are currently the only two Indian cities with open data websites.

“Unlike an ISO rating for a consumer good, what we give out is not a technical specification. It is merely an agreement on what indicators a city should measure and how,” Lynch said. “These metrics are based on over 10 years of work in more than 250 cities around the world. We went around asking citizens what are the most important things for them and what can practically be measured. Cities know the data is comparable and they can see where they stand on everything from waste collection to violence,” he added.

Due to the absence of such standardized metrics, cities in India have been unable to collaborate to solve common problems, said Poornima Dore, head, data-driven governance, Tata Trusts. There has never been a national dialogue on similar problems faced by every city and nearly everyone starts from scratch, she said.

“While the data we are asking cities to collect is of course not exhaustive, it is a place to start,” Dore added.

“It is a huge positive step that a few cities are finally collecting and publishing data,” said Srikanth Viswanathan, chief executive of urban governance watchdog Janaagraha. “These initial efforts must be backed by enabling changes in the municipal corporation act itself, on how India’s cities would collect, manage and publish data,” he added.

Whether anything will come out of this new found interest among city governments to collect and publish key metrics will be determined by how much of it is ultimately used for decision making. “The experience from e-governance initiatives over the past 15 years has taught us that unless citizens are engaged using this data, and budgets are allocated on that basis, we won’t see much impact,” Viswanathan said. “The focus should shift from open data to actionable data.”