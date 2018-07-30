Assam tense as 2nd National Register of Citizens releases today

Villagers wait outside the National Register of Citizens (NRC) centre to get their documents verified by government officials, at Mayong Village in Morigaon district, in Assam. Photo: Reuters

Guwahati: With 13 million people in Assam await the release of the second draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the state remains tense with hours to go before millions are rendered “stateless”. Locals who have been queueing up outside the NRC Seva Kendras in Guwahati claimed to be legitimate citizens, even though their legacy documents were not in order.

“We had moved to Assam before 1971 and we did not think that any such exercise would be carried out where we would risk being thrown out of our own home. We have been pleading with authorities and hope that we make it to the list,” said Aziz Rehman, a resident of the outskirts of Guwahati, who had found himself missing from the first draft of National Register of Citizens released in January this year.

A senior Assam police official said, on condition of anonymity, that Section 144 (prohibiting the gathering of four or more people) has been imposed in several parts of the state to avoid any unforeseen violence, after the draft is released.

The Union home ministry too, has been keeping a close watch on the developments in the state.

“We should not assume there will be chaos. The home ministry is adequately prepared and people will be given ample time to make themselves heard and present their case if their names are left out. They can also approach the foreign tribunal in Assam if they want to,” Union home Minister Rajnath Singh told Mint.

In January, Assam had released the first draft of the National Citizens Register, which included 19 million names out of a population of the state’s population of 32 million.

The 1951 National Register of Citizens is being updated following the Supreme Court’s order, which requires all residents of Assam to furnish legacy documents to establish the legitimacy of their residency in the state.