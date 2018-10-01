Gita Gopinath appointed IMF chief economist

Gita Gopinath is the second Indian after former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan to hold the position of IMF chief economist. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: India-born economist Gita Gopinath was today appointed the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), making her the second Indian after former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan to hold the position. Gopinath succeeds Maurice (Maury) Obstfeld, who had in July announced that he would retire at the end of 2018. Gopinath, at present, is the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics at Harvard University.

“Gita is one of the world’s outstanding economists, with impeccable academic credentials, a proven track record of intellectual leadership, and extensive international experience,” IMF managing director Christine Lagarde said in a statement. “All this makes her exceptionally well-placed to lead our Research Department at this important juncture. I am delighted to name such a talented figure as our chief economist.”

Gopinath is co-editor of the American Economic Review and co-director of the International Finance and Macroeconomics Program at the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER). She is co-editor of the current Handbook of International Economics with Former IMF economic counsellor Kenneth Rogoff. She has authored some 40 research articles on exchange rates, trade and investment, international financial crises, monetary policy, debt, and emerging market crises.

Gopinath is a US citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India. She received her PhD in economics from Princeton University in 2001 after earning a B.A. from the University of Delhi and M.A. degrees from both the Delhi School of Economics and University of Washington. She joined the University of Chicago in 2001 as an assistant professor before moving to Harvard in 2005. She became a tenured professor there in 2010.