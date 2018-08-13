Chargesheet filed against Kejriwal, Sisodia

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday filed a chargesheet before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate accusing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and 11 other members of the legislative assembly of assaulting chief secretary Anshu Prakash.

The matter will be taken up on 25 August.

In its 1,300-page chargesheet, the police alleged that Kejriwal, Sisodia and others had criminally conspired to threaten the chief secretary of death or grievous hurt, prevent him from discharging his duty and cause hurt.

Cabinet ministers Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gahlot, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain, however, issued a joint statement, saying that the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police was ‘bogus’. They alleged that it was a conspiracy to stop the government from working for the people.

“Filing of a bogus chargesheet by the politically motivated Delhi Police is based on imaginary and false allegations by frustrated elements against the chief minister and deputy chief minister, among others, and is the latest example of the central government’s ongoing unprecedented witch-hunt against the Delhi government, elected with the highest ever mandate in India’s electoral history,” the statement said.

“The bogus chargesheet will be torn to shreds when it is put to legal scrutiny and it will be contested with all legal strength to expose the real face of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and its puppet Delhi Police, before the people of this country,” it added.

The chargesheet also accused the AAP leaders of other offences, including wrongfully confining a person, assaulting or using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty, insulting him to provoke breach of peace and abetment of the offence.

In February, Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash had alleged that he was assaulted by two legislators during a meeting at the chief minister’s house. This led to a stand-off between the bureaucracy and the Delhi government with the bureaucrats boycotting meetings called by ministers. Kejriwal along with his party legislators, were also questioned during the investigation.

The police had searched the house of the chief minister where the alleged incident had taken place.