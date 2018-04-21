 Yashwant Sinha quits BJP, says he’s taking ‘sanyas’ from party politics - Livemint
Yashwant Sinha quits BJP, says he’s taking ‘sanyas’ from party politics

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha said he was quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and party politics, and would work on ‘saving democracy in the country’
Yashwant Sinha said he would not join any other political party. Photo: PTI
Patna: Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, a vocal critic of Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre, on Saturday announced that he was quitting the BJP and party politics, and would now work on “saving democracy in the country”.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said he would not join any other political party.

“I am taking ‘sanyas’ from party politics,” he announced at a meeting here. “I am not going to be a member of any other political party,” Sinha added.

He said that he would launch a strong movement to “save democracy” in the country.

