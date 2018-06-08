Maoist letter talks about Narendra Modi assassination plan, says Pune police

The Maoist letter, addressed to ‘Comrade Prakash’ by a sender identified only as ‘R’, talks about the requirement of ₹8 crore to procure M-4 rifle and along with 400,000 rounds of ammunition for Narendra Modi’s assassination. Photo: HT

Pune: A letter found in the house of a person arrested for alleged “Maoist links” talks about arranging a “Rajiv Gandhi-type incident” and suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be targeted during his “road shows”, according to the police.

The letter, addressed to “Comrade Prakash” by a sender identified only as “R”, talks about the requirement of ₹8 crore to procure M-4 rifle and along with 400,000 rounds of ammunition for the purpose. The letter was recovered from the house of Rona Wilson, who was among five people arrested from Mumbai, Nagpur and Delhi in connection with “Elgar Parishad held in Pune in December and the subsequent Bhima-Koregaon violence in the district, the police said.

All five were on Thursday produced before the sessions court, which remanded them to police custody till 14 June.

The letter reads: “Defeating Hindu fascism has been our core agenda and a major concern for the party. Several leaders from secret cells as well as open organizations have raised this issue very strongly. Modi-led Hindu fascist regime is bulldozing its way into the lives of indigenous adivasis. In spite of big defeats like Bihar and West Bengal, Modi has successful established BJP government in more than 15 states. If this pace continues, then it would mean immense trouble for the party on all the fronts. Comrade Kisan and few other senior comrades have proposed concrete steps to end Modi-Raj. We are thinking along the line of another Rajiv Gandhi type incident.”

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber during a public event in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, on 12 May 1991.

“It sounds suicidal and there is a great chance that we might fail but we feel that the party PB (politbureau)/CC (central committee) must deliberate over our proposal,” the letter adds. “Targeting his road shows could be an effective strategy. We collectively believe that survival of the party is the supreme to all the sacrifices,” it adds.