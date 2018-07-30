NHAI appoints BCG to suggest highway toll revamp

The NHAI’s toll revenue has risen from Rs18,148.75 crore in 2015-16 to Rs22,820.58 crore in 2017-18.

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to redesign toll systems and has hired Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to prepare a blueprint along with the infrastructure required.

The NHAI is experimenting with several techniques like a GPS-based toll system and another in which a commuter pays according to the distance travelled.

Confirming the development, a senior government official said, “BCG will suggest what kind of new-age toll booths should be built, what should be the collection mechanism, and the infrastructure required. BCG will submit its report in six months.”

He added that the last revision in the toll system was done in 2008 with some amendments in 2010. “With new-age technologies available, there is a need to overhaul the system,” the official said, adding that India was at present using decades-old technologies.

The ministry for road transport and highways headed by Nitin Gadkari has, however, introduced a platform for electronic toll. Since December 1, 2017, it has made FASTag devices mandatory, to be fitted by automobile manufacturers or authorized dealers. FASTag is a windscreen sticker that employs radio frequency identification (RFID) technology for toll payments directly from linked bank accounts. This allows vehicles to drive through toll plazas without stopping.

The NHAI’s toll revenue has risen from Rs18,148.75 crore in 2015-16 to Rs22,820.58 crore in 2017-18.