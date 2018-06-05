India in clean energy push: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi; The country is engaged in a massive push to reduce dependency on fossil fuels and focus on renewable energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, indicating that solar energy is India’s answer to the problem of climate change.

India is among the world’s fastest growing economies and is committed to raising the standards of its people, but in a way that is sustainable and green, Modi said on World Environment Day.

With a population of 1.3 billion, India is among the five largest carbon emitting countries and its progress on reducing carbon emissions is believed to be closely watched.

“When much of the world focused on inconvenient truth, we moved on to convenient action. It was this call for action that led India to headquarter the International Solar Alliance. This is the probably the single most important global development in the cause of environment after the Paris Declaration. Our experience says development can be environment friendly,” he said.

Modi said India targeted generation of 175GW of solar energy by 2022. “We are already the fifth largest producer of solar energy and the sixth largest producer of renewable energy,” he said.