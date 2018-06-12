Vajpayee on injectable antibiotics, responding to treatment: AIIMS

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Photo: Getty Images

New Delhi: Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is stable and responding to treatment for infections, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said on Tuesday. The 93-year-old leader is suffering from urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection and kidney problems.

“His condition is stable. He is responding to treatment and is on injectable antibiotics. All his vital parameters are stable. He will continue to be in hospital till the infection is controlled,” AIIMS said in an official statement released on Wednesday. Senior doctors of AIIMS said that he is in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the cardio-thoracic centre of the hospital.

“A team of over eight doctors are taking care of him. AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria has been following his condition. Vajpayee has been on dialysis for the last couple of days,” said a senior doctor who did not wish to be named.

Security on the premises of the premier teaching hospital has been tightened, following Vajpayee’s admission to AIIMS.

Among those who visited the former prime minister on Wednesday were Union minister of state for health Ashwini Kumar Choubey, former Union minister Kalraj Mishra and minister of state for law P.P. Choudhary.

Vajpayee was admitted to the premier institute at 11.30am on Monday for examination and investigations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Vajpayee on Monday evening. He met the doctors and enquired about Vajpayee’s well-being.