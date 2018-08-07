States to issue safety check advisory to shelter homes: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: A day after the Uttar Pradesh police uncovered a case of alleged sexual assault in a shelter home in the Deoria district, Home Minister Rajnath Singh instructed states to issue a safety check advisory to all shelter homes.

An advisory would be issued by all states to shelter homes, which would be followed by a safety check in order to avoid any future lapses, Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. “I would like to tell the house that an advisory will be issued to all states so that all shelter homes are examined thoroughly and incidents like these are not repeated again.”

“The additional chief secretary and the additional director general of police in Uttar Pradesh have been appointed to get to the bottom of the matter. No one who is responsible will be spared,” Singh said

Only 24 of the 42 girls registered with the non-governmental organisation Ma Vindhyawasini Mahila Prakishan Evam Samaj Sewa Sansthan and Girl Child Protection House were found at the home during the police raids. As many as 18 of them were found missing.

Last week, more than 30 girls at a state-funded shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district were found to victims of alleged sexual assaults, leading to the arrest of 10 people. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday action will be taken against those involved in the incident.