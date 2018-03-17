Elections 2019: Congress aims to unveil 4 vision documents

Senior Congress leaders are of the view that since 65% of the population is under 35, it’s time for the Congress to come out with a plan to meet the aspirations of the youth. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Congress is taking the first step towards the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with the leadership on Friday deciding to come out with four detailed vision documents—on foreign affairs, the economy, political affairs and one on agriculture, rural development, unemployment and poverty alleviation.

Special focus will be placed on the ongoing agrarian crisis and employment generation for youth and women. Senior leaders are of the view that since 65% of the population is under the age of 35, it is time for the Congress to come out with a plan to meet the aspirations of the youth.

“We discussed the various resolutions which are going to come up and a lot of it was focused on policy issues. Senior leaders spoke about how our policies were in the past and how they could be strengthened further,” a senior party functionary who attended the meeting of the Subjects Committee on Friday said, requesting anonymity.

The meeting, part of the three-day plenary which started on Friday, is significant because this is the first meeting under Congress president Rahul Gandhi where all national and state leaders of the party have gathered to ideate on how the Congress can expand its reach.

“Congress president has given a clear indication that the views of young members of the party on these resolutions should be taken so as to make sure that changes are made during the session,” Randeep Surjewala, the party’s chief spokesperson, told reporters after the meeting.

“... the vision documents will guide the Congress party over the next five years,” he added.