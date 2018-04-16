Karnataka elections: BJP releases second list of 82 candidates

BJP president Amit Shah and the party’s CM candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced its candidates for 82 more seats for the Karnataka assembly polls, taking to 154 the number of constituencies for which it has declared its nominees.

Polls for the 224-member assembly are scheduled for 12 May.

The BJP released its second list of candidates, a day after its central election committee met here to finalise the names of its candidates for the high-stakes election. The BJP on 8 April had declared its first list of 72 nominees that included its chief ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa, and senior leaders K.S. Eshwarappa and Jagadish Shettar.

The Congress had on Sunday released its list of 218 candidates. The BJP is making an all-out bid to oust the Congress from power in the southern state.