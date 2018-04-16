 Karnataka elections: BJP releases second list of 82 candidates - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics

Karnataka elections: BJP releases second list of 82 candidates

The BJP’s announcement of candidates for 82 more seats for the Karnataka assembly elections, takes its declared nominees to 154
Last Published: Mon, Apr 16 2018. 05 35 PM IST
PTI
BJP president Amit Shah and the party’s CM candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa. Photo: PTI
BJP president Amit Shah and the party’s CM candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced its candidates for 82 more seats for the Karnataka assembly polls, taking to 154 the number of constituencies for which it has declared its nominees.

Polls for the 224-member assembly are scheduled for 12 May.

The BJP released its second list of candidates, a day after its central election committee met here to finalise the names of its candidates for the high-stakes election. The BJP on 8 April had declared its first list of 72 nominees that included its chief ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa, and senior leaders K.S. Eshwarappa and Jagadish Shettar.

The Congress had on Sunday released its list of 218 candidates. The BJP is making an all-out bid to oust the Congress from power in the southern state.

First Published: Mon, Apr 16 2018. 05 35 PM IST
Topics: 2018 Karnataka assembly elections Karnataka assembly polls BJP BJP candidates list Congress

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »