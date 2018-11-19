Sabarimala temple row: Travancore Devasam Board moves SC, seeks more time to implement order

The Travancore Devaswom Board had justified the restriction, saying the ban had a “historical origin” as the entry of women and girls of menstruating age was antithetical to the “Naishtika Brahmachari” (celibate) nature of the deity. Photo: PTi

New Delhi: The Travancore Devaswom Board moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking more time to implement the court’s verdict lifting the ban on entry of women of all ages in the Sabarimala temple.

The board that manages the affairs of the temple in Kerala cited lack of basic amenities as it sought more time. The case is yet to come up before the court for a hearing. Review petitions in this regard are slated to be heard by the court in January next year.

On 28 September, in a victory for women rights, the apex court lifted the ban and reversed the Kerala shrine’s tradition of barring girls and women of menstruating age—10-50 years—as it granted them the right to enter the Sabarimala temple.

The verdict was delivered in a 4:1 majority by a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and judges D.Y. Chandrachud, A.M. Khanwilkar, R.F. Nariman and Indu Malhotra, the sole woman on the bench and the author of a dissenting opinion.

Recognizing that banning women from entering the temple was derogatory to them, Khanwilkar on behalf of himself and Misra said: “Morality cannot be viewed with a narrow lens so as to confine the sphere of definition of morality to what an individual, a section or religious sect may perceive the term to mean.”

Chandrachud, in his separate but concurring judgment, said religion could not become a cover to exclude and deny the basic right to find fulfilment in worship to women. He added that physiological factors associated with women could not provide a rationale to deny them the right to worship.

Malhotra, in her sole dissenting opinion, held that it was not for the courts to determine if these practices should be struck down. “What constitutes an essential religious practice is for the religious community/denomination to decide,” she said.

The court was ruling on a public interest litigation filed in 2006 by non-profit body Indian Young Lawyers’ Association, seeking entry for women and girls to the Sabarimala shrine.

The Travancore Devaswom Board had justified the restriction, saying the ban had a “historical origin” as the entry of women and girls of menstruating age was antithetical to the “Naishtika Brahmachari” (celibate) nature of the deity.