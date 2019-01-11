Nalini Chidambaram charged in Saradha case
The chargesheet, the sixth in the Saradha scam, was filed in a special court in Kolkata
New Delhi: In mounting trouble for former Union minister P. Chidambaram’s family, his wife Nalini Chidambaram was chargesheeted by the CBI in the Saradha chit fund case, for accepting a bribe of Rs 1.4 crore.
The chargesheet, which was filed in the special CBI court in the Barasat court in Kolkata, has alleged that “she entered into a criminal conspiracy with Sudipta Sen, the proprietor of the Saradha group, and other accused persons with an intention of cheating and misappropriation of funds of the Saradha group of companies,” a CBI spokesperson in New Delhi said.
The CBI alleged that Manoranjana Sinh, estranged wife of former Union minister Matang Sinh, introduced Sen to Nalini Chidambaram to manage probes by various agencies like Sebi and RoC against him for which she allegedly received Rs 1.4 crore during 2010-12 through his companies.
The Saradha group had raised Rs 2,500 crore from people by luring them with attractive interest rates and the borrowed money was not repaid. Sen had closed operations of the company in 2013 after failing to pay returns.
In this chargesheet, Anubhuti Printers and Publications Private Limited and Sen are co-accused along with Nalini Chidambaram, who could not be reached for a comment.
