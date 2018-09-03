Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in US for treatment

A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a visit to a relief camp at Kozhencherry, in Pathanamthitta. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left for the United States on Sunday for undisclosed medical treatment at the Mayo Clinic, Minnesota.

A senior official in the chief minister’s office said Vijayan was suffering from a nerve-related illness and would return in three weeks.

Vijayan was accompanied by his wife Kamala and had reached the clinic on Monday, the official added.

Vijayan has not named a deputy chief minister but has asked Industries Minister E P Jayarajan to collect aid for flood victims.

Jayarajan was recently reinstated in the government, after being asked to step down over corruption charges. He was cleared of the charges in a vigilance probe earlier this year.

There would be no slowdown in governance, Jayarajan said during a press conference on Sunday evening. Vijayan would be reviewing files from the US, he added.

“There was no need for handing over charge to anyone. If any crucial decision has to be taken, we will act accordingly, there won’t be any hindrance,” he said, according to a news report.

Vijayan, 73, had met Kerala Governor P Sathasivam on Saturday and briefed him about his overseas trip. The chief minister had also updated the governor about the steps initiated by the government for rebuilding Kerala and for rehabilitation of the flood-affected people, Press Trust of India reported on Saturday.

Vijayan was originally scheduled for treatment on 19 August. But the trip was postponed due to floods that ravaged the state and claimed more than 400 lives.