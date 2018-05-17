News In Numbers: B.S. Yeddyurappa has 15 days to prove majority in Karnataka assembly

A file photo of B.S. Yeddyurappa. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

15

What is it? The number of days before which B.S. Yeddyurappa, leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have to prove his majority in the Karnataka assembly.

Why is it important? BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats, eight short of the majority mark. With the other two major parties —Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S)—coming together, Yeddyurappa cannot prove the majority unless he weans away some newly elected legislators from Congress or JD(S). If BJP was able to do it, such MLAs will be disqualified under the Anti-Defection Law, which prohibits legislators to disobey the directive of the party.

Tell me more: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court heard a petition filed by the Congress party opposing the Karnataka governor’s move inviting BJP to form the government. The hearing, which started at 2am on Thursday and lasted for four hours, will resume on Friday at 10.30am.

8 million

What is it? The number of lives that can be saved in low- and lower-middle-income countries by 2030 if investments are increased in non-communicable disease control, according to a report.

Why is it important? Besides saving lives, this could also gain financial benefits up to $350 billion by the next 12 years by scaling up investments in preventing and treating chronic diseases (such as cancer and heart disease), which would cost an additional $1.27 per person per annum. It says that for every dollar invested for the same could return at least $7 by way of increased employment, productivity and longer life.

Tell me more: Non-communicable diseases are the leading cause of mortality in the world. In 2015, of the 56 million global deaths, 40 million were due to this group of diseases.

24

What is it? The number of thermal power plants, of a total of 114, had a coal stock of less than seven days, as of 14 May.

Why is it important? Private producers such as Tata Power Company and Jindal Power can now switch suppliers of coal, which would help in addressing supply shortages and optimise transportation and generation costs. Earlier, power producers could source coal only from the entity they had signed a pact with. The savings generated from this optimisation has to be passed on to distribution companies/consumers.

Tell me more: This exercise will be voluntary on the part of the thermal power plants.

20

What is it? The number of years in which India has sent a minister to North Korea. The Indian minister of state for external affairs V.K. Singh is on a two-day visit to the country.

Why is it important? This follows the signs of thaw in the Korean Peninsula. However, on Wednesday morning, North Korea threatened to pull out of a summit with US President Donald Trump if his country insists that it give up its nuclear weapons. The United States is hopeful that the meeting will take place in Singapore as scheduled on 12 June.

Tell me more: India and North Korea explored the possibilities of cooperation in areas such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals and traditional medicines, besides agreeing to strengthen people to people contact through cultural and educational exchange.

Rs1,000

What is it? The proposed pension amount per month for building or construction workers after they reach 60 years.

Why is it important? This is the first time building and construction workers will receive pension, as per the proposal published by the labour ministry. Workers will be eligible only if they have paid premium for at least five years. The draft also has provisions for supporting the education of workers’ children and health insurance.

Tell me more: 13 percent of all male workers are engaged in construction industry in 2011-12, as compared to 2 percent in 1977-78, as per Statistics Ministry. States levy one percent cess on cost of construction under the Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Cess Act. Till December 2017, Rs39,152 crore has been collected but only Rs10,123 crore was utilised.

howindialives.com is a search engine for public data.