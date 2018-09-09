Tamil Nadu recommends release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on 21 May 1991. Photo courtesy: Indian Express

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has recommended the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The recommendation will be sent to governor Banwarilal Purohit immediately, said Tamil Nadu minister D. Jayakumar after a cabinet meeting in Chennai today.

The recommendation for the remission of all the convicts is possible under the provisions of Article 161 of the Indian Constitution, he said. “The governor is the executive authority of the state and he’ll execute the decision of the government,” said Jayakumar.

A. G. Perarivalan alias Arivu, V. Sriharan alias Murugan, T. Suthendraraja alias Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, P. Ravichandaran and Nalini have been in jail for 27 years for former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination on 21 May 1991.

The development comes after the Supreme Court had on Thursday observed that the Tamil Nadu governor can take a decision on the mercy petition of 47-year-old Perarivalan, a convict in the 1991 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. A bench comprising of Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Naveen Sinha and K.M. Joseph disposed of the union government’s writ petition filed in 2014, opposing the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to release all the seven convicts.

The centre had in August told the Supreme Court it does not agree with the Tamil Nadu government’s proposal to release the seven convicts in the case. It had stated that the remission of their sentence will set a “dangerous precedent” and have “international ramifications”.

Following this, Perarivalan told the court that no decision had been taken as yet on his mercy petition filed before the Tamil Nadu governor on 30 December 2015 under Article 161 of the Constitution which allows the governors to grant pardons and suspend, remit or commute sentences in certain cases.

The Supreme Court had in 1999 upheld the death sentences of Murugan, Santhan, Perarivalan and Nalini while commuting the death sentence of three others to life. A year later, based on recommendations of the Tamil Nadu government, and an appeal by Rajiv Gandhi’s wife and then Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the governor commuted the death sentence of Nalini.

The death sentence of the remaining three convicts were commuted in February 2014 by the Supreme Court citing a delay in deciding the mercy petitions and mentioning that successive Indian presidents had taken 11 years to decide their pleas for mercy against execution.

