SC puts onus of preventing mob violence on state govts

Chief justice of India Dipak Misra.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday raised hope of curtailing incidents of mob violence and lynching in the country, saying it would detail guidelines in this regard, along with provisions for compensation for victims of such violence.

The observation was made by a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud that was hearing a batch of public interest litigations seeking relief against cow vigilantism, including a direction to all the governments to take preventive measures.

Instances of cow vigilantism amounted to mob violence, said the chief justice, adding it is responsibility of state governments to prevent such incidents as it is a law and order issue. Indira Jaising, counsel appearing for one of the petitioners, argued that the current situation had gone beyond cow vigilantism and there was a need to prevent violence arising out of the caste, religion, sex, race of the victim.

“It is crime with a pattern and motive .. vigilantism can be in any form..targeted violence is different,” Jaising said.

Arguing that some responsibility must be fixed on the Centre, Jaising said that it was not enough to issue advisories (against incidents of vigilantism) and it was the duty of the Centre to ensure that such directions are implemented as well.

In September last year, the Supreme Court had directed all states to appoint a senior police officer for each district to serve as the nodal officer to ensure that cow vigilantism groups do not take the law into their own hands. The apex court had also directed the chief secretaries of every state to file a status report giving details of the action taken to prevent incidents of cow vigilantism.